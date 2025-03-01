Rural Beardstown Grass Fire Destroys Garage, Residence Saved

A rural Beardstown residence narrowly escaped being destroyed by fire Friday night.

According to a release by the Beardstown Fire Department on social media, at approximately 5:46 p.m., the fire department crews were dispatched to a rural Beardstown address on Redwood Lane for a reported grass fire.

While firefighters were en route, they were updated that the fire had extended to a detached garage, and upon arrival, firefighters found the detached garage was fully involved and the deck attached to the house was starting to ignite. The yard, and a wooded area adjacent to the garage were also on fire.

Beardstown Fire Department officials say firefighters were able to quickly attack the garage fire and limit extension to the house. Once the deck and garage fires were controlled, they were then able to extinguish the fire in the grass and adjacent wooded area.

No injures were reported and damage estimates were not made available. The Beardstown Fire Department was on scene for approximately an hour and a half and were assisted by the Beardstown Ambulance Service, the Arenzville Fire Department, and the Beardstown Police Department.

