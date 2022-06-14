Rural Carrollton Man Turns Self In On Warrant For Sex Abuse

A rural Carrollton man turned himself into the Greene County Sheriff’s Office this morning after a warrant was issued accusing him of sexual abuse.

46 year old Ryan J. Breckon of rural Carrollton turned himself into the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 9:34 this morning. Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen says that an arrest warrant for Breckon was issued accusing him of of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse stemming from a 16-month investigation.

According to McMillen, an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office began in February 2021 where a victim between the ages of 13-17 alleged that Breckon, who was at least 5 years older than the victim, had sexual contact with the victim, in that Breckon is accused of touching the sex organ of the victim with his hand.

Breckon was an acquaintance of the victim and the victim’s family. Once the investigation was completed, it was turned over to the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Breckon has posted 10% of the $25,000 bond amount and was released later today from the Greene County Jail.

Breckon is due for a first appearance in Greene County Circuit Court on July 5th.