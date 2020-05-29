Rural Clinics Receive Fed Funding For COVID Testing

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced that rural health clinics in the State of Illinois will receive over $11 million in federal funding to support COVID-19 testing. The funding comes from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act signed into law on April 24th and will help support more than 200 Rural Health Clinics around the state. Each clinic will receive approximately $49,000 in federal funding.

The following clinics in the area were on the list to receive funding: Boyd-Fillager Clinic in Greenfield, Elmer Hugh Taylor Clinic in Beardstown, the Greene County Rural Health Clinic in White Hall, Illini Community Hospital Rural Health Clinic in Pittsfield, the Jersey Community Hospital clinic in Carrollton and Roodhouse, Memorial Physician Services in Jacksonville, Mt. Sterling Rural Health Affiliate, Perry Memorial Family Health Center, Quincy Medical Group in Barry, the Quincy Physicians & Surgeons Clinic in Winchester and Pleasant Hill, the Rural Health Center of Roodhouse, SIU Physicans and Surgeons Women’s Health Center in Jacksonville, the Schuyler County Hospital District in Rushville, Springfield Clinic’s Jacksonville Rural Health Clinic, and Thomas H. Boyd Rural Health Clinic in Carrollton.

Rural Health Clinics are a special designation given to health care practices in underserved rural areas by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that help ensure access to care for rural residents.