Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative selects new president/CEO

By Benjamin Cox on October 31, 2022 at 2:40pm

The Board of Directors of Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative has announced a new president & CEO.

Sean Middleton has been appointed to replace David Stuva, who announced his retirement after 23 years of service earlier this year.

Middletown previously worked for Illinois Electric Cooperative as master of engineering for 23 years. He most recently served as director, strategy and operations for Finley Engineering Company.

Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative (RECC) is a member of Touchstone Energy — a national alliance of local, consumer-owned electric cooperatives across 46 states. The co-op serves more than 5,800 meters over 1,375 miles of line in parts of Christian, Macoupin, Montgomery, Morgan, and Sangamon counties.

Middleton will officially begin the post effective January 19th.