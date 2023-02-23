Rural Franklin Man Arrested After Gun Discharged During Domestic Dispute

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man after a gun was discharged in a rural Morgan County residence last night.

Deputies were called to a residence in the 200 block of Boucher Lane, about 5 miles south of Franklin, after a complainant reported that a male subject had pulled a pistol and shot near a female subject at 8:04PM Wednesday. The female subject was reported to have fled the residence immediately after the gunshot was fired.

Upon arrival and after a short investigation, police arrested 77 year old Harold M. Sheehan of that vicinity for reckless discharge of a firearm. Sheehan was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 11:43 last night and then, later transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for an undisclosed injury or health issue.

Sheehan remains in the custody of the sheriff’s office without bond.