Rural Franklin Trailer Burns

The Franklin, Waverly, and Woodson Fire Departments were called to a structure fire yesterday afternoon in Franklin.

According to dispatch reports, the initial call came in to West Central Illinois Dispatch at approximately 2:42PM yesterday about a structure on fire at 467 Harts Prairie Road. Franklin Fire immediately responded with mutual aid requested from Waverly and Woodson.

Determination of the fire’s cause and origin are still being investigated this morning. No other information is currently available. According to pictures posted on the Franklin Fire Department’s Facebook Page, the fire appears to have started at the rear of a double-wide trailer.

Also responding to the scene was the Waverly Police Department and Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.