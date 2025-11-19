Rural Greene Co. man arrested for alleged meth position, distribution in Jerseyville

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office has announced details of an arrest of a southern Greene County man earlier this month in a traffic stop for alleged methamphetamine possession and distribution.

According to a press release, deputies from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a reckless driver on Illinois Route 16 near Jerseyville on November 4. During an investigation of the report, a deputy made contact with a vehicle driven by Roger E. Pace, Sr., 63, of Kane near the Casey’s General Store located in the 900 block of West Carpenter Street in Jerseyville. During the contact, the deputy is said to have established probable cause to search Pace’s vehicle. With the help of a second deputy on scene, more than one ounce of purported crystal methamphetamine along with alleged drug paraphernalia were located inside and seized by officers. Pace’s vehicle was then towed and he was placed under arrest and later released with a notice to appear in Jersey County Circuit Court.

On November 5, Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten charged Pace with Class X felony possession with intent to deliver between 15-100 grams of methamphetamine. Pace is due for a first appearance with legal counsel on December 2.