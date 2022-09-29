Rural Greenfield Fire Damage Home & Garage

A fire severely damaged a house and attached garage south of Greenfield early this morning.

Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that Greenfield Fire was dispatched to the Weisner residence at 149 North Illlinois Route 267, at 2:10AM. The Carrollton and White Hall Fire Departments were also called for immediate mutual aid by West Central Dispatch.

Hudson went on to report that the family was asleep when they awoke to the smell of smoke and the sound of a smoke detector alarm before exiting the home and immediately calling 9-1-1. Hudson said when they arrived on the scene, the family was attempting to extinguish flames near the garage.

Hudson said the fire started in an attached two-car garage and spread into the residence. He said firefighters were able to quickly control the fire before it spread further into the house. Hudson did not provide the Journal Courier with a dollar amount for damage but did say a vehicle and ATV were a loss and there was extensive smoke, water, and fire damage to both structures.

Firefighters were able to clear the scene shortly after 6AM this morning.