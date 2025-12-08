Rural Jacksonville man charged for possession of stolen vehicle, methamphetamine in September arrest in East Alton

By Benjamin Cox on December 8, 2025 at 8:46am

A rural Jacksonville man is facing multiple charges following an incident in East Alton.

According to The Alton Telegraph and Madison County court records, 48-year-old Jeremy Shewmake of rural Jacksonville was charged December 2nd with possession of a stolen vehicle title and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, both Class 2 felonies, along with fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

Court records indicate the alleged offenses occurred on September 24th, 2025, when Shewmake was allegedly found in possession of a stolen certificate of title and between five and fifteen grams of methamphetamine. The case was presented by the East Alton Police Department.

Shewmake was ordered released from custody pending further proceedings. According to court recordings, no future court date has been scheduled at this time.