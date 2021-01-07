Rural Jacksonville Woman Injured in Single Vehicle Accident

A rural Jacksonville woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday Morning.

West Central Dispatch received an emergency call at approximately 7:20 yesterday morning of an accident on IL Route 78 west of Jacksonville.

According to police reports, for unknown reasons the vehicle driven by 76 year old Kathleen A. English of Gravel Springs Road, left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

English was transported to Passavant Area Hospital via EMS. Police reports do not indicate the severity of English’s injuries.

Extensive damage was done to the front end and other areas of the vehicle which had to be towed from the scene. Reports indicate the utility pole also received some damage.