Rural Kane Fire Claims Two Lives

Two people died in a house fire in rural Greene County on Sunday.

The Carrollton and Greenfield Fire Departments were dispatched about 6:15 a.m. On Sunday to a structure fire at 626 Providence Road, about 2 miles northeast of the Village of Kane. The Journal Courier reports that crews arrived to find the house fully involved in flames.

Firefighters spent 2½ hours putting out the fire, and upon entry into the structure, located two bodies inside, according to Carrollton Fire Chief Tim Thaxton.

The identities of those who died have not been released pending notification of next of kin. Greene County Coroner Danny Powell told the Journal Courier that the decedents were husband and wife. Autopsies were scheduled for yesterday afternoon in Springfield.

The house was a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters were on the scene for about seven hours, and had to briefly return after a rekindle of the structure Sunday night.