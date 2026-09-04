Rural Motorcycle Bike Theft for Crimestoppers

By Gary Scott on September 4, 2026 at 9:51am

The Morgan County sheriff’s department is getting help from Crimestoppers in its investigation of the theft of motorcycles in rural Morgan County.

The alleged theft occurred sometime at the end of August, between the 25th and 30th.

Deputies say the unknown person or persons entered an unoccupied barn located on Rees Road in rural Franklin.

The bikes are a 2018 Kawasaki KLX 1402, and a 2014 Honda CRF 80.

Anyone who might have information about the thefts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or the website or Facebook page.

All tips are anonymous, and cash rewards are offered.