Rural Murrayville Man Arrested After Stand Off on Saturday

The Illinois State Police have released information in regards to a brief stand off in rural Morgan County on Saturday evening.

According to a press release, in March 2024, , ISP special agents initiated an investigation after learning that 41-year old Corey J. Lucas of Murrayville was to be in alleged possession of child sex abuse material. During the investigation, ISP special agents assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes against Children Task Force gathered digital evidence indicating Lucas possessed and produced child pornography at his residence in Morgan County.

On Friday, Lucas became aware of the charges and made suicidal statements. Officers with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check his well-being and found Lucas armed with a handgun at his residence on Claussen Road. Lucas barricaded himself inside his residence and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from ISP. ISP SWAT officers and Crisis Negotiation Team members responded and at approximately 7:25 pm on Saturday Lucas was taken into custody and transported to the Morgan County Jail. Lucas was officially booked into the jail at approximately 5AM Sunday.

Lucas is currently lodged at the jail awaiting a pretrial detention hearing.