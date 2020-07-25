Rural Nebo Accident Sees One Woman Airlifted To Hospital

A rural Nebo woman is in a Pike County hospital recovering from injuries after a 1-vehicle accident this morning.

The Illinois State Police report that a 2003 White Chevy Trailblazer driven by 56 year old Jacqueline M. Pellinghelli of Nebo was traveling northbound on County Highway 7, ½ mile South of 160th Ave in rural Pike County about 2 miles north of Nebo when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

Pellinghelli was was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. A 15 year old female passenger from Galesburg was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pellinghelli was issued a preliminary citation for improper lane usage. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.