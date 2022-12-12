Rural Pike County Man Sentenced on Child Pornography, Methamphetamine Charges

A Barry man is heading to prison for child pornography and methamphetamine charges.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced today that on Tuesday of last week, 29-year-old Brandon M. Lord of Barry pleaded guilty in Pike County Circuit Court to Class X felony possession of Child Pornography, and was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 4 years of felony probation for the offenses of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and child pornography.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood said the investigation began in May, when information was received regarding the possession and reproduction of child pornography. On the morning of July 5th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office of Internet Crimes Against Children task force executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence located in rural Barry.

Subsequent to the execution of the warrant, Lord was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Jail on child pornography and methamphetamine-related charges. Lord was accused of possessing and disseminating videos, via an electronic device, of children under the age of thirteen engaged in sexual acts.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed multiple search warrants and was successfully able to identify, locate, and arrest Lord in the case.

10 other counts of child pornography and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia were dropped per the plea. Lord was also ordered to pay county fines, fees, and restitution in the case. He was given credit for 155 days served in the Pike County Jail.