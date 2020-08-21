Rural Pleasant Plains Location Tapped For Possible Cannabis Grow Facility

WICS Newschannel 20 reports that the Sangamon County Board’s Committee on Public Health, Solid Waste and Zoning voted unanimously last night to permit a marijuana growing facility on a plot of land located near 6000 Illinois Route 97 in Pleasant Plains, in the unincorporated village of Salisbury.

The farm must still be approved by the Sangamon County Board at the next board meeting on September 8th. After that, the facility will need a permit from the Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation before operations can begin.

The Pleasant Plains facility is one of three farms under consideration by the county. Both other locations that were under consideration come in or near the City of Springfield.