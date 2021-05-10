Rural Roodhouse Home Burns To the Ground Saturday Night

The Roodhouse Fire Protection District had a busy night Saturday.

Fire department personnel was called to clear a fire alarm at an undetermined time Saturday evening in the City of Roodhouse.

A short time after the fire alarm call was cleared without incident, they were called to a fully involved structure fire at 244 West Roodhouse Road, about 1/4 mile west of Roodhouse. According to a post on the Fire Protection District’s Facebook page, strong winds fueled the spread of the fire while rural firefighting tactics were used for suppression.

Fire Chief Terry Hopkins said the cause of the fire is undetermined and will likely remain that way, as the home was completely engulfed when they arrived: “It’s going to be really hard to come up with anything on [the cause of the fire] because of the condition it was in when we got there. It was pretty much gone. There’s nothing standing. It’s nothing but basement walls now. All we’ve got to work off of is what the homeowners said what they saw before they got out.”

Hopkins said everyone inside the home got out in time. He said that one male juvenile was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. One dog perished in the fire. Two other family dogs were found earlier this morning by family members.

The White Hall Fire District and Greene County Ambulance Service assisted with the call.