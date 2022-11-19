Rural Roodhouse Home Total Loss in Saturday Morning Blaze

A two-story home is a total loss in rural Roodhouse after fire swept through it this morning.

The Roodhouse Fire District was called out to a fire at 92 West Roodhouse Road at 8:53 Saturday morning located approximately two miles west of Route 67.

Chief Terry Hopkins says what started as a small fire quickly overtook the property. “It came in as a grass fire, but by the time we got here it had migrated to a two-car garage, three vehicles, and then the house, eventually everything.”

Hopkins said the high winds were hampering efforts to extinguish the fire. One official on scene told WLDS News that a resident of the home said they had dumped the contents of a wood burning stove from the garage outside and it eventually caught the grass on fire, although an official cause of the fire has not been determined as of press time.

The White Hall Fire Department was called in for mutual aid and both departments were still on scene at 11:30 this morning. No one was injured in the blaze. The house, garage, and vehicles are all deemed a total loss.

A friend of the residents set up a GoFundMe page this morning to help the family with covering food, clothes, and other needs. You can access the page to give help here: https://gofund.me/ec74fdf8