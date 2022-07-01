Rural Roodhouse Man Arrested For Breaking Into Home Armed With a Buck Knife

Information has been released about an arrest of a man who broke into a home with a knife in rural Roodhouse last week.

According to charging documents, 30 year old John J. Scheferkort entered a residence with the homeowners present at the time last Wednesday evening. The home is approximately 4 ½ miles east of Roodhouse.

Upon entering the home, Scheferkort allegedly brandished an 8 inch hunting knife at an adult female, and according to charging documents, placed the woman in “reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery.” He was later arrested by Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Criminal information about the incident was filed last Thursday. Scheferkort made his first appearance in court with counsel last Thursday and ordered to have a mental health evaluation.

Scheferkort had a status hearing set for Wednesday in Greene County Court. His current bond status and incarceration status is unknown. He is next due for a status hearing in the case on July 13th.