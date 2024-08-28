Rural Roodhouse Man Arrested For Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material

A rural Roodhouse man has been arrested on multiple charges of possession of child pornography.

60-year old Henry A. Scheferkort was arrested on August 19th by members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greenfield Police, and the Office of the Illinois Attorney General. According to information provided by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office, an investigation into Scheferkort began last Fall and a search warrant was sought for electronics within Scheferkort’s residence.

Subsequent to the execution of the search warrant, a number of electronic devices were seized from the residence. In reviewing the information contained on those devices, the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office filed 8 counts of child pornography possession.

Scheferkort made his first appearance in court Monday for a pretrial detention hearing. Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe says that based upon testimony heard in open court on Monday, Judge Zachary Schmidt has placed a gag order preventing anyone from disclosing information regarding specific individuals referenced in the hearing.

Judge Schmidt did deny Scheferkort’s petition for pretrial release and he remains held at the Greene County Jail. He is due for arraignment on the charges on September 6th.