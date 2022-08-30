Rural Roodhouse Man Found Unfit For Trial in Home Invasion from June

A rural Roodhouse man who broke into a home east of Roodhouse armed with a buck knife in late June has been found unfit to stand trial.

30 year old John J. Scheferkort is currently awaiting transport into the Illinois Department of Human Services after he was found unfit to stand trial in Greene County last week.

Sheferkort is accused of entering into a home located 4 ½ miles east of Roodhouse in late June when the homeowners were present and brandished an 8 inch hunting knife at an adult female. He was later arrested by Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies and transported to the Greene County Jail. Scheferkort has been charged with criminal trespass to a residence with a person present, a Class 4 felony; and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class A misdemeanor. Sheferkort could face up to 3 years in prison if he is found guilty.

A hearing on Scheferkort’s status has been set for September 7th.