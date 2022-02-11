Rural Virginia Family Displaced By Fire

A family of 4 was displaced by fire last Friday in rural Virginia.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that a home located at 1392 Walnut Road, about 7 miles southeast of Virginia, was fully involved with fire in the second story when first responders arrived shortly after 12:30PM on Friday.

The Ashland Fire Department gave mutual aid as knock down of the fire took approximately 5 hours. Virginia Fire Chief Donnie Reynolds told the Star Gazette that the home was a total loss. No cause or origin of the fire was reported.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate financial assistance to the family. All occupants of the home, which included two adults and two children, made it out safely. A mild burn on the hands of one of the occupants was reported, but there were no other serious injuries.