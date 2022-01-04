Rush Won’t Seek 16th Term in Congress

One of Illinois’ longest serving Congressman is set to retire.

According to NBC-5’s Mary Ann Ahern of Chicago, long-time 1st District Congressman Bobby Rush of Chicago is not going to seek re-election in the upcoming year. Rush has represented the first Congressional District since 1992. NBC-5 sources report that Rush is making phone calls to inform friends and elected officials about his decision.

In 2000, Rush beat then-Illinois State Senator Barack Obama in the Democratic primary for the 1st Congressional seat after having unsuccessfully run for Mayor of the City of Chicago against Richard Daley.

In 2004, Rush faced an ethics investigation over paying family members for years as well as questions of vague campaign finance reports.

Several Democrats have already announced their intention to run for Rush’s seat in Congress next year.

A formal announcement is expected some time today.