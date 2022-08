By Jeremy Coumbes on August 15, 2022 at 11:30am

The City of Rushville is warning residents of a recent scam.

According to an announcement this morning, Rushville city officials say scammers are calling residents from a City of Rushville phone number and attempting to sell them solar panels.

Officials say the City of Rushville is not offering a solar panel program and warn residents to not sign up for the supposed service.

The city phone number appearing on the caller ID being used in the scam is 217-322-6603.