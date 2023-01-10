Rushville Community Rallies Around Police Officer Diagnosed with Leukemia

The Rushville Police Department is rallying around one of their own.

Rushville K9 Officer Handler Nathan Rauch was admitted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Monday after a medical episode. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright told WGEM that Rauch had taken time off in November and hadn’t been recovering from an illness. Wright says that Rauch is the type of officer that never took time off prior to the ill health. Rauch has previously worked for the Astoria Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.

He was later diagnosed with a form of leukemia and transferred to University of Missouri Health Care Hospital in Columbia, Missouri where he is receiving treatment.

The City of Rushville is currently accepting donations of cash, gas and/or gift cards for the family as they travel back and forth for Rauch’s treatment. Donations can be sent to Rushville City Hall at 111 East Washington Street between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.

WGEM reports that a chili cook-off fundraiser is also being held from 1p.m. to 5p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Lipsticked Pig in Rushville to help the family. There is also a GoFundMe set up to help benefit the family. Since it was set up 3 days ago, the fundraiser has raised more than $10,000. The link can be found here.