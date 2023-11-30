Rushville Lucky Day Lotto Player Hits Jackpot on Wednesday Midday Drawing

By Benjamin Cox on November 30, 2023 at 1:58pm

Christmas came early for a Lucky Day Lotto player in Rushville.

The Illinois Lottery reports that an unnamed individual purchased a winning $350,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Wednesday at the TS K Mart Conoco gas station, located at 320 North Congress Street.

The lucky player purchased the winning ticket matching all five numbers in the November 29 midday drawing to score the jackpot. he winning numbers were: 4-9-20-34-38.

In total, over 11,500 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold for the Wednesday midday drawing.

For more information about Lucky Day Lotto, visit IllinoisLottery.com.