Rushville Man Arrested for Attempted Murder on Saturday

Rushville Police arrested a Rushville man on Sunday for multiple charges.

40 year old Nathaniel H. Palmer of Rushville was booked into the Schuyler County Jail in the overnight hours of Sunday for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, and attempted murder.

Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright said today no further details about the arrest are being made available at this time as the investigation into the charges remain active and ongoing.

Palmer remains lodged at the Schuyler County Jail without bond.