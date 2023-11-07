Rushville Man Arrested in Beardstown for Traveling to Meet 14-Year-Old Girl

A Schuyler County man was arrested by Illinois State Police investigators in Beardstown yesterday.

According to an announcement this morning by ISP Division of Criminal Investigation officials this morning, on October 19th, Zone 4 investigators were contacted by the Rushville Police Department to investigate a report of a local man who was communicating with minor females through an online platform.

On Monday, 30-year-old Dallas Wilcoxen of Rushville was taken into custody in Cass County after State Police investigators alleged Wilcoxen had traveled to Beardstown to meet a 14-year-old female.

Wilcoxen was transported to the Schuyler County Jail and is being held pending a detention hearing. He was booked into the jail on charges of traveling to meet a child, a Class 3 felony, and for indecent solicitation of a child and grooming, both Class 4 felonies.

Investigators say that anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.

Zone 4 was assisted by the West Central Illinois Task Force. The investigation is open and ongoing and officials said in the release that no further information will be provided.

Anonymous tips on child pornography and abuse can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) cyber tip line at cybertipline.com.