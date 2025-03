Schuyler County authorities arrested a Rushville man Thursday on multiple child pornography possession charges.

44-year old Billy R. Ruple, Jr. is currently lodged at the Schuyler County Jail and has been charged with 12 counts of reproduction of child pornography by the Schuyler County State’s Attorney’s Office.

No further information on Ruple’s arrest is available. He is scheduled for a first appearance in court this morning.

