Rushville Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges by ISP

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation has announced the arrest of a Rushville man on child pornography charges after a year-long investigation.

According to a press release, ISP DCI agents began an investigation in July 2022 after learning a subject was distributing child pornography through an online platform. During the investigation, ISP investigators assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) gathered digital evidence indicating that 25-year old Ryun A. Vaughn of Rushville was allegedly possessing and disseminating child pornography from his residence.

Today, the Schuyler County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Vaughn with Class 2 felony possession of child pornography. A no-bail arrest warrant was issued and executed by ISP DCI Zone 4 agents and Vaughn was taken to and is currently lodged at the Schuyler County Jail. Vaughn is due to appear in Schuyler County Circuit Court tomorrow for bail consideration.

Anyone with further information in this case is urged to contact ISP DCI Zone 4 Investigations at 217-782-4750. Anonymous tips can be submitted online through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website at www.cybertipline.com.