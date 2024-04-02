Rushville Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants, Sex Abuse Charges

By Benjamin Cox on April 2, 2024 at 3:04pm

A Rushville man has been arrested on sexual assault charges and multiple warrants across West Central Illinois.

Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Redshaw reports that 60-year old Robert D. Gregory of Rushville was arrested on Thursday on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 13, driving with an expired driver’s license, and obstructing identification.

A request for charging documents in the case to the Schuyler County State’s Attorney’s Office has not been returned as of press time.

Gregory was also wanted on 2019 charges in Macoupin County for bringing a syringe inside a penal institution and aggravated domestic battery with strangulation.

Gregory also had warrants in Peoria County for domestic battery and aggravated domestic battery.

Gregory remains held at the Schuyler County Jail awaiting a pretrial detention hearing, scheduled for Wednesday, April 10th.