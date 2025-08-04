Rushville man sentenced to local jail time on weapons charges in Morgan County, awaits trial in Cass County case

A Rushville man pleaded guilty to a weapons charge and was sentenced to local jail time in Morgan County Court last week. He will serve out his time while he awaits trial on more serious charges in Cass County.

Taylor D. Lewis, 24, pleaded guilty to Class 3 felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon last Tuesday in Morgan County Circuit Court. Court records indicate the incident and/or initial arrest took place on June 28, 2024. Lewis has been featured as a Crime Stoppers Most Wanted subject in the recent past.

Morgan County Circuit Judge Chris Reif sentenced Lewis to 180 days in the Morgan County Jail and 6 months of conditional discharge. He was given credit for 8 days served on the charge.

Lewis is currently awaiting trial on a slough of charges in Cass County that may result in time in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Lewis faces felony charges of Residential Burglary, four counts of Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, Aggravated Battery to an EMT, Criminal Trespass to Vehicles, and Criminal Trespass to a Residence. He is next due in Cass County Circuit Court for a scheduled pretrial hearing on September 15 for sentencing. According to online court records, he pleaded guilty today to a single count of Class 2 felony aggravated battery to a peace officer.