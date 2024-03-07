Rushville Man Sentenced to Prison on Child Pornography Charge

A Rushville man was sentenced to prison yesterday for child pornography charges.

26-year old Ryun A. Vaughn pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of child pornography. Five other counts were dismissed per the plea.

Vaughn was arrested for 6 counts of Child Pornography Dissemination and/or Possession on August 22nd, 2023 after the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents and officers with the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children task force executed a court-authorized search warrant at Vaughn’s home in Rushville. DCI agents began an investigation into Vaughn’s activities in July 2022 after learning a subject was distributing child pornography through an online platform.

Vaughn was sentenced by Schuyler County Circuit Judge Mark Vincent to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 3 years of mandatory supervised release, and ordered him to pay an undisclosed county fine.