Rushville Police Confirm Investigation into ATM Theft

The Rushville Police are asking for the public’s help to assist in a recent burglary investigation.

On February 24th, West Central Bank reported that their ATM machine had been robbed of a large sum of money. Rushville Police, with the assistance of Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigator began an investigation into the incident. Through interviews with bank staff and review of security video, it was determined that this ATM burglary is connected to a nationwide ATM burglary ring.

The Rushville Police Department contacted the FBI Office in Springfield and is currently working with their office. This is an open investigation. This incident occurred on February 23rd between the hours of approximately 11PM and 1:15AM. A silver mini van believed to be a Toyota with plastic over the back two side windows and back door window was used in this burglary. Two or three Hispanic males occupied this vehicle. A second vehicle believed to be connected to this incident is a dark blue or black four-door sedan. A possible third vehicle was a silver or beige four-door sedan.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Rushville Police Department at 217-322-6633.

