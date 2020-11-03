Rushville Police K-9 Passes Away Suddenly

The Rushville Police Department is in mourning for one of its most beloved officers. K9 Officer Apollo passed away yesterday after a sudden illness, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

Apollo started as an officer with the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department in 2011 but later shifted to the Rushville Police Department. He injured his leg in training exercises in 2017, and after surgery returned to work 2 more years. Apollo had just retired from active duty due to ongoing issues with his leg and according to his owner, was enjoying retirement.

Apollo’s 9 years of dedicated service is being remembered throughout the Rushville community today.