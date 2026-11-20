By Benjamin Cox on November 20, 2026 at 5:56pm

The Rushville Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since November 6th.

According to Illinois Missing Persons, Carrie Beatty was last seen in Rushville, Illinois, on November 6, 2026.

Beatty is described as a white female with light brown hair and hazel eyes. No additional details about the circumstances of her disappearance have been released in the missing person notice.

Anyone with information regarding Beatty’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Rushville Police Department at 217-322-6633 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).