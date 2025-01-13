Rushville Woman Pleads Guilty By Mental Illness in 2023 Ipava Murder

A Rushville woman indicted on first-degree murder charges for a stabbing death in Ipava in July 2023 has pleaded guilty.

43-year old Kelly N. Bradbury was arrested on July 31st, 2023 in Monmouth by authorities after she allegedly took a vehicle by knifepoint in Beardstown. According to the report at the time of the arrest, officers determined that Bradbury had sustained self-inflicted wounds and was treated on-scene in Monmouth until Galesburg Hospital’s Ambulance Service arrived and took her to a Peoria-area hospital for treatment.

In September 2023, Bradbury was indicted in Fulton County after an investigation into the death of 72-year old Donald N. Danner of Ipava. According to an information filed in Fulton County Circuit Court obtained by WMBD, Bradbury allegedly killed Danner by stabbing him multiple times with a knife on or about the afternoon of July 31st.

According to online court records, Bradbury pleaded guilty to first-degree murder due to mental illness. The agreement calls for a 34-year prison term in the Illinois Department of Corrections, which must be served 100%. Bradbury must all serve 3 years of mandatory supervised release, pay $2,500 in restitution plus fees and court costs. Bradbury is scheduled to return to Fulton County Court for a full sentencing hearing on March 4th.

Bradbury also pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking due to mental illness in Cass County Court for the July 31st vehicle theft. The Cass County Court was still awaiting an evaluation from the Illinois Department of Human Services to impose a sentence. She is due to return to court there on February 3rd.