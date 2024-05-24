Rushville Woman Sues Schuyler-Industry School District Over Fatal Bus, Semi Crash

A Rushville parent is suing the Schuyler-Industry School District over the fatal crash that killed 5 people in March in Rushville.

Sarah Miller is the mother of Maria and Andrew Miller, two preschoolers who lost their lives in the crash. On March 11th, Schuyler County bus driver 57-year old Angela Spiker of Rushville picked up three children on the way to afternoon preschool instruction. Police reports indicate that for an unknown reason, Spiker’s bus crossed the center line on U.S. 24 at Parkview Road and collided with a semi truck driven by 72-year old David Coufal of Browning. The collision and subsequent fire caused by the crash killed all five people in the vehicles.

According to KHQA, the lawsuit, filed on April 12th in Schuyler County Circuit Court, claims that Spiker violated her duty of exercising care to avoid a collision resulting in the crash. Miller is seeking in excess of $50,000 for each child’s death.

No further information is available in online court records.