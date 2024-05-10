Rutland in Jacksonville Receives Made In Illinois Grant

By Benjamin Cox on May 10, 2024 at 3:30pm

One Jacksonville business among 40 are receiving a manufacturing grant from the state to support local innovation and manufacturing.

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity announced $1.7 million in grants to 40 manufacturers e through the Made in Illinois Grant Program. The Made in Illinois program provides up to $50,000 in matching grant funding to local Illinois manufacturers to support innovation and strategic advancements in manufacturing.

The program is to help the small to mid-size manufacturers have capital to continue innovations to be able to globally compete for business.

Carolina Brands, better known as Rutland in Jacksonville received over $46,000 as an awardee.

The grants are expected to be used for machinery acquisition, late-stage product testing and scaling efforts, or the ability to purchase expertise or resources to increase productivity, innovation, workforce support, or viability.