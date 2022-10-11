Ryan Receives Farm Bureau Certified Manager Status

The Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau has a bureau manager that has been recognized for professional achievement and leadership.

Lindsay Ryan was re-certified as a designated Farm Bureau Certified Manager last month. It’s a distinction she’s held since 2012.

Ryan says it’s a lengthy process to get certified. Ryan says that the Illinois Farm Bureau created it to signify managers that go above and beyond their normal call of duty: “We take courses throughout five years. Basically, it is for professional development, trying to be the best we can be for our members. Those classes range from anything about the farm bureau, being a professional in your office – I did an 8-hour course on mental health and first aid, so I’m certified to be able talk about mental health to our farmers and those in need. It’s little things like that, that I think can make a difference in our counties.”

Recertification is granted every 5 years based on 50 hours of continuing education areas and professional staff leadership. Ryan began her Farm Bureau career in 2007 as manager of the Cumberland County Farm Bureau. She later became manager of the Jackson County Farm Bureau and the Union County Farm Bureau in 2010. Ryan came to manage the Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau in 2014.