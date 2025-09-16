Ryder Remembers Edgar

By Gary Scott on September 16, 2025 at 6:25am

Former state representative Tom Ryder was a long time fan of the public service from former governor Jim Edgar.

Edgar died Sunday due to complications from treatment for pancreatic cancer. He was 79.

Edgar was governor in Illinois in the 1990s, a time when Ryder served Jacksonville and west central Illinois as a state representative. Both Edgar and Ryder were republicans.

Ryder says Edgar was a true public servant, who was not afraid to reach across the aisle to democrats. He says he was not the consummate politician, at times uneasy when campaigning. But he was genuine, and voters saw that quality in him.

Edgar carried every county in Illinois, including Cook County, in his first bid for re-election as governor.

Ryder says Edgar will be remembered for his character, and his desire to serve the public.

Governor JB Pritzker, who considered Edgar a mentor, has ordered flags flown at half staff this week.