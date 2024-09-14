S.T.A.R.S. Suicide Prevention Walk Reminds- You Are Not Alone

It was a night for more than just remembrance in downtown Jacksonville Thursday night. The S.T.A.R.S. for Suicide Prevention’s Walk Out of the Darkness event brought a sizable crowd to the downtown plaza Thursday evening for a night of hope and remembrance for those who have been lost to suicide, those left behind, with a focus on those who are struggling with thoughts of self-harm.

Sherri McLaughlin served as the keynote speaker during the event. Mclaughlin drew from her years of experience as a school counselor to encourage support and understanding while pushing for an end to the stigma surrounding both suicide and mental health.

“I work with a lot of students who have suicidal thoughts ideation, have attempted and have completed suicide. So I am passionate about getting the message out that you can talk about it. You’re not a crazy person, you are someone that just is in despair and just needs a support system around you and we’re going to be there to do that.

The S.T.A.R.S. organization is one that is great about bringing awareness and connecting people to resources, so my message is let’s get rid of the stigma and let’s talk about what needs to be talked about and get some things in place.”

During her presentation, Mclaughlin shared some of the personal triumphs and tragedies she has witnessed during the course of her career as a school counselor while helping to remind and encourage both survivors and anyone struggling with their own mental health that they are not alone.

Attendees lit luminaries in memory of a loved one lost to suicide which were then placed around the Central Park Civil War Monument. During the ceremony, John Rohn of Jacksonville sang songs of praise and hope.

The evening culminated with the annual candlelit Walk Out of the Dark around the square.

S.T.A.R.S. for Suicide Prevention is a Jacksonville area group that meets once a month to support family and friends of those lost to suicide as well as promoting prevention and support to those with thoughts of self-harm.

To find out more information, go to the STARS for Suicide Prevention Facebook page, or email them at STARS 4 SP @ mail dot com.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm and needs immediate help, you can contact the State Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. Assistance through the lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.