SA Flea-Esta

By Gary Scott on April 28, 2025 at 10:56am

The Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary is collecting goods on the Morgan County fairgrounds starting today for the annual Flea Esta later this week.

This event has been part of the Jacksonville late spring schedule for more than 3 decades.

Trudy Strubbe of the Auxiliary says the collection begins today.

Strubbe says items can be dropped at the 4-H building on the Morgan County Fairgrounds. Items will be accepted today, tomorrow and Wednesday from 9 AM to 4 PM. No clothing or electronic items will be accepted.

The Flea-Esta will run from 8 to 4 Friday, and Saturday from 8 to 12 noon.

Salvation Army major April Clark says the goods can be brought to the 4-H building at the fairgrounds.

And, she says the Flea Esta this year has expanded a little.

They will use a building close by to sort through items and price them. She says money from this event is used throughout the year, most recently to buy legal child car seats for the community baby shower.

Major Clark says the demands on the Salvation Army to provide food for those needing help has increased dramatically over the past 6 months.

The auxiliary also holds a HOPS fundraiser targeting the holidays in the fall.

