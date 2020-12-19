Safe Ride Service Shuttered During COVID Restrictions

The ripple effect from COVID-19 restrictions is being felt during the holiday season, with certain transportation options being put on hold.

West Central Mass Transit District announced today that the Friday and Saturday night SAFE RIDE service, which provides transportation in both Jacksonville and South Jacksonville, will not run during this Holiday season beginning Friday, December 25, 2020 through January 9, 2021.

According to Executive Director Jean Jumper, the decision came about due to the number of closures required by the Health Department in response to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

Jumper says “It is our understanding that in order to keep the number of large group gatherings to a minimum that these regulations have been established. We are hopeful that we can all get back to business as usual in mid-January.”

West Central Mass Transit District will close at 8:00 pm on Thursday, December 24 and will re-open at 6:00 am on Monday, December 28. 2020.

The District will close at 8:00 pm on Thursday, December 31, 2020. There will be no New Years Day Service on January 1, 2021. The District will re-open at 6:00 am on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Regular hours for West Central Mass Transit District are Monday – Thursday from 6 am -10 pm and Friday from 6 am – 8 pm.

Jumper says plans are to re-open the Safe Ride Service as soon as possible and the public will be alerted to any changes as they occur. She says further information on the re-start of the SAFE RIDE weekend service will be announced as soon as information is available.

For more information or to make arrangements for transportation, call the WCMTD office at 217-245-2900.