Safe Sitter Course Returns to JMH This Summer

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 18, 2023 at 2:03pm

A popular course for pre-teens and teens is returning to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital this summer.

The Safe Sitter Course will be held on Tuesday, June 20th from 9 am to 3:15 pm. The class prepares students to be safe when they are home alone watching younger siblings, or kid-sitting.

The class is open to students aged 11 to 15 and costs $35.00 which includes training on lifesaving skills for choking, plus a workbook and lunch.

During the class, students will use manikins for skill work. There will also be role-playing, along with games and activities as the students learn how to handle everyday situations that could present a risk to children’s safety.

The class instruction even includes a section on what to do when severe weather occurs. The class will be held in the Main Lobby at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.

Organizers say participants should bring payment with them to class. Exact cash or check made payable to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital will be accepted.

Space is limited to the first 20 who register online at memorial.health/about-us/events/.