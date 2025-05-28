Safe Sleep Sacks at JMH

By Gary Scott on May 28, 2025 at 9:41am

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital has joined with other hospitals in the Memorial Health System to offer a safer way for babies to sleep.

Parents of babies born in Decatur, Jacksonville and Springfield at the Memorial Hospitals will be given free infant sleep sacks.

It is part of the Safe Sleep initiative in conjunction with the Illinois Perinatal Quality Collaborative.

Springfield memorial Hospital nursery clinical coordinator Kaitlyn Lynn says Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS is the leading cause of death in infants under 1 year old in Illinois.

Hospital maternity teams teach parents safe sleep techniques and perform crib audits to show real life examples of safe and unsafe crib conditions.

The sleeps sack replaces loose blankets, offers a back is best reminder to put the baby to sleep on their back and immobilizes baby’s arms to prevent startle reflex and encourage smooth sleeping.

The Jacksonville Memorial Hospital Auxiliary helped fund the purchase of the sleep sacks, designed for newborn sized 6 to 12 pounds.