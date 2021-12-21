Salad Products Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you have store-bought salad products in your refrigerator right now, you need to check the label before eating it.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of Fresh Express salad products due to possible listeria contamination.

Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of both its branded and private label salad that was produced at the company’s Streamwood, Illinois facility and shipped to as many as 19 states and parts of Canada.

The recall was necessitated when the Michigan Department of Agriculture received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a single package of Fresh Express 9 oz. Sweet Hearts salad mix with Use-By Date of December 8, 2021.

The recall includes all Use-By Dates of fresh salad items with product codes Z324 through Z350.

In the event consumers have the recalled products in their refrigerators, they should be discarded and not consumed. To obtain a refund or for more information, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Refunds are also available where purchased.

The full list of recalled products can be found on the FDA website here: www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/fresh-express-announces-recall-fresh-salad-products-due-potential-health-risk