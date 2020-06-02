Sale of Cocktails for Pick Up and Delivery Now Legal in Illinois

The sale of cocktails for pick up and delivery is now legal in Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 2682 today, the bipartisan piece of legislation, allows the sale of cocktails by bars and restaurants with liquor licenses for pickup and delivery.

Pritzker says the legislation will provide these businesses with a critical tool to bring in additional income until they can safely and fully reopen their doors.

Cocktails can only be delivered in a sealed, labeled container with a tamper-evident cap or seal by an employee of the liquor license holder who is over the age of 21 and trained in responsible alcohol service.

Cocktails may not be delivered via a third party delivery app, and they can only be delivered after an employee verifies the age as well as the level of intoxication of the consumer.

The legislation also delays late fees and license fees for liquor licenses for businesses and establishes automatic liquor license renewal approval and extension for any license holder whose business or operations have been suspended in any capacity due as a result of COVID-19.

The late filing fee waiver applies for 6 months and the license extensions lasts for 120 days following the day the region the business is in moves to phase 4 of the reopening plan, or the day after an executive order interrupting business expires.

House Bill 2682 takes effect immediately.