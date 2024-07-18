Salute the Troops at the Morgan County Fair Raises $6k For Land of Lincoln Honor Flight

Members of the Morgan County Fair Board presented a large sum to a local charity on Friday night for funds collected from the first Salute the Troops event.

The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight was presented a check of $6,000 to assist with the costs of flying area veterans to Washington D.C. At no cost to them to see the nation’s landmarks and war memorials.

President of the Fair Board, Gary Hadden says it was a great touch to a very powerful event: “That’s a phenomenal amount of money. We were very, very surprised and touched for people to reach into their pockets and give that amount. We were extremely pleased by the response, and I just think overall it just made a nice finishing touch to the event. It’s going to a great cause.”

Hadden says that the event was a truly awe-inspiring event to behold made even greater by the generosity of the Morgan County community. He says it was a highlight to a great 2024 edition of the fair.