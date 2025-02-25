Salute the Troops II Coming to Morgan County Fair in 2025

Now hear this!

The Morgan County Fair and WW2 Armor announced on Monday that a sequel to last year’s Salute the Troops is coming to this year’s Morgan County Fair on July 9th.

Last year’s inaugural event had a booming salute from vintage military equipment that had never been attempted in the region before. The Morgan County Grandstand was packed to see all of the vintage military vehicles and artillery put on maneuvers and fire off rounds for an approximately hour-long demonstration.

The evening was bookend by a keynote address from U.S. Military veteran and Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello.

In all, proceeds from donations at the event last year went to support the Lincoln Land Honor Flight.

Fair officials say more announcements and details about the event are set to come. For more information about WW2 Armor visit their website ww2armor.org.

